HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $585.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.56 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

