HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 15,346 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 306.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.