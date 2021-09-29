HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 833 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.