Head to Head Comparison: Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) & Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Isos Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accel Entertainment $316.35 million 3.57 -$410,000.00 $0.07 172.00 Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accel Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Accel Entertainment and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accel Entertainment 4.32% 32.90% 8.09% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Accel Entertainment and Isos Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accel Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Isos Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Isos Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Isos Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Isos Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc. engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

