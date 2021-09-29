Head to Head Comparison: Intapp (INTA) and Its Peers

Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) is one of 357 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Intapp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intapp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Intapp Competitors 2393 12166 22543 629 2.57

Intapp presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 60.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Intapp is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intapp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $214.63 million -$46.76 million -21.63 Intapp Competitors $1.88 billion $371.31 million 73.49

Intapp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp N/A N/A N/A Intapp Competitors -133.02% -64.38% -4.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Intapp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intapp beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

