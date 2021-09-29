Head to Head Survey: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sabre alerts:

This table compares Sabre and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.89 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.53 Bumble $488.94 million 12.54 $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -83.81% -442.63% -16.20% Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sabre and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Sabre.

Summary

Bumble beats Sabre on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.