Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton Sells 260 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $13,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $5,748.38.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $13,813.80.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 479,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,562. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.