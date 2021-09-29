Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.14.

HTA stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

