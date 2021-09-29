HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

HSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $897.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 172,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

