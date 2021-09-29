Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

