Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.57

Shares of Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.57 and traded as low as $85.45. Heineken shares last traded at $86.99, with a volume of 1,875 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

