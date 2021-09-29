Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

