Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,449 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Henry Schein worth $103,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

