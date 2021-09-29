Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.83.

HCCI opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $117.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

