Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) PT Lowered to $55.00

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price.

Herman Miller stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herman Miller by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 918,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,302,000 after acquiring an additional 706,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

