HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $156,000 in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

DB stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

