HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

AGS opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $300.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.50.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

