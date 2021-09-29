HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 172,406 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGT opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

