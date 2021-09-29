HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $179,000 Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

