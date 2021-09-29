Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report sales of $322.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.12. 1,044,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $81,480,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $82,780,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after buying an additional 904,977 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $23,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.