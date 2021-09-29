Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $21.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOOK shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th.

NASDAQ:HOOK traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 130,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

