Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post $59.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $242.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

Several analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

