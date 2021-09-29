Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.54. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 2,534,045 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

