Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HWM. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

