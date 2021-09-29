Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.41 on Monday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

