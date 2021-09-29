Hoylecohen LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 733,130 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 718,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,896 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51,445 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 895,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HYT opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

