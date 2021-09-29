Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 22.5% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $229.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.