Hoylecohen LLC Purchases Shares of 26,577 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $725,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,233,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,004,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,289,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

