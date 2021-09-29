Hoylecohen LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.