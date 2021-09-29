Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.76 and a 200 day moving average of $223.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

