Hoylecohen LLC Sells 120 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

