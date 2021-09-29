Hoylecohen LLC Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

