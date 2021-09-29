Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $208.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $183.81 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

