Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $485.33.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $395.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.47. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.