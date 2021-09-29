Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 9% Higher

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.46. 72,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,823,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,000 shares of company stock worth $6,414,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hyliion by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

