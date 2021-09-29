Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Gap Down to $51.69

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $50.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 157 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.