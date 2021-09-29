Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.39 and last traded at $40.39. 3,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 316,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ichor by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

