Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Chairman Shane Mcmahon Sells 500,000 Shares

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IDEX opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. Ideanomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.
