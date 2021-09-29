IG Gold (IGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,337.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $9,337.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002187 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102872 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

