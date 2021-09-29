IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. 7,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 2,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.74.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.09 million during the quarter.

iGo, Inc engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

