IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $5,116,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

