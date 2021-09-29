Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Incyte in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.58. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. Incyte has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

