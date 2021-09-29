Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.37

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and traded as high as $41.90. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 2,729 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

