Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.29

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.29 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $100.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

