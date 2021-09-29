Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.16 Million

Analysts predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report $65.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.60 million. Inseego reported sales of $90.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $266.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $270.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $312.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $336.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 34,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $683.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

