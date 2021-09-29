Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on INSG shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $704.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

