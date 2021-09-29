Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 13,644 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. 161,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,898. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.95. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.