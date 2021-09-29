Insider Buying: Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Insider Acquires $35,275.68 in Stock

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) insider Zoran Zdraveski acquired 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $35,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

