Insider Buying: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Major Shareholder Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 172.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

