Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Sells 4,517 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $491.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.